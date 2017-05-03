Two Dead in Murder-Suicide at Texas College

(KTVT)

UPDATE: 12:45pm – Irving Police saying that the suspect was found dead, along with at least one victim – calling it a ‘murder-suicide.”

IRVING (CBSDFW.com) – North Lake College on MacArthur Blvd in Irving is reportedly on lockdown.

According to a tweet from school officials, the campus is on ‘Intruder Lock-Down,’ however the Irving Police are saying the situation is an ‘active shooter.’ Irving Police received the call at 11:30 am Wednesday.

Multiple police units have been deployed to the area. “Every available unit and resource has been sent that way” Irving Police Officer James McLellan told Newsradio 1080 KRLD.

“There may be injuries, but nothing has been confirmed” said McLellan.

Some student have been evacuated, others have been told to take shelter.

Follow North Lake College @northlakenow North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts)



According to officials, the incident happened in ‘Building A’ on the North Lake Campus.

One student has told CBS 11 producers that at least one person has been shot.

Irving Police have described the shooting suspect as a male, wearing an orange tank top with a grey stripe, carrying a black jacket. He has a buzz cut and may be armed with a handgun.

Officials gave initial description with “some caution.” The description is possibly from surveillance video according to officials speaking to the media.

The school is asking everyone to “Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room.” according to their Facebook page. “Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, STAY AWAY for your own safety. We”ll update you as soon as we can.”

Singley Academy and MacArthur High School are also on lockdown as a precaution.

Student have been active on social media sharing what they are seeing and hearing on campus.

On social media, one student reported seeing police with rifles in the college library.

Images are coming in from students showing the university on lockdown with a heavy police presence in the parking lots.

For those riding DART, Orange line transportation is being rerouted due to the ongoing situation — the train station on the campus will not be open. According to DART officials, trains will be turned around at Belt Line and Irving Convention Center Stations.

All bus service to North Lake College Station has been stopped as well.

Attorney and former law enforcement officer Pete Schulte tells CBS 11:

“The first thing that they do at a community like a university is they do err on the side of caution and issue that lockdown, whether it may found out to be warranted or not. They’re going to go building to building, and area of the campus to area of the campus, and find out where the last place that the gunman was seen and they’re gonna go from there.