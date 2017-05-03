Trump Blasts Clinton in Late-Night Tweets

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to blast Hillary Clinton’s earlier comments in which she blamed misogyny, FBI, Russia and herself for her 2016 election loss.

In a tweet late Tuesday night, Trump said FBI Director Jim Comey was “the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds.”

He also wrote that “the phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election.”

Clinton reflected earlier Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International’s annual luncheon in New York.