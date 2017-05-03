Teen jumps into tank at Bass Pro, faces charges

STAPLETON, CO (KCNC/CNN) – A teen could be facing charges after he jumped into a Bass Pro Shops aquarium. Authorities said it was a viral stunt gone wrong.

The native fish in the large signature tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull this stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

Customers like Doug Hammond don’t think it’s funny.

“I think it’s the wrong thing for them to do, you know, because of the ecosystem that it upsets,” Hammond said.

The store brought in an animal care team to assess the fishes’ health.

A spokesman said they’re doing OK. In a statement, he said, “Our associates and security team quickly addressed the issue safely and without incident … Such occurrences are extremely rare and highly discouraged.”

Cory Anderson, a parent, said videos on popular sites like YouTube can encourage kids to do things they ordinarily wouldn’t do.

“Social media. Honestly. I mean, peer pressure, and just to post things to get your 5 minutes of fame,” Anderson said.

As a parent, he said he tries to keep an eye out.

“It’s trying to monitor what they do and what they’re on, but you can’t because there are so many secret sites now and secret apps that parents don’t know about that it’s just, you can’t fix it but you can’t change it either,” Anderson said. “I’m glad there wasn’t social media when I was a kid.”

As for the teen, there is no word on his condition. Bass Pro said it wants to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

Denver police said the teen has been ordered to meet with detectives in the coming week to discuss what happened.

