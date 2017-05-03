Suicide Attack on Convoy Kills At Least Four

By Published:

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Afghan officials say that at least four people have been killed in a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Kabul.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday the target of the bomber was a convoy of foreign forces.

Wahid Mujro, the public health ministry spokesman, said four bodies have been brought to a hospital so far. He also said 22 others were wounded.

He didn’t say whether the casualties are civilians or military, but he added that the number could change from the initial reports.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul, but the Taliban have increased attacks across the country since spring began.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s