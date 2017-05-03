Smoke Detector Likely Saves Homeowner’s Life

By Published: Updated:

 

A West Pensacola home is gutted following a Tuesday night fire.

The homeowner tells News 5 that the smoke detector went off shortly after he went to bed.

He looked out to see fire on the porch of his home.

The homeowner says by the time he grabbed a water hose and got back to the fire, it had spread to the attic and roof.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the call for help within 6 minutes, but it was too late.

Most of the house was already gone and the roof collapsed.

There were no injuries reported and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

