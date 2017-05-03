Santa Rosa Corrections Officer arrested for beating juvenile

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a detention deputy Wednesday after being accused of beating a juvenile at the detention facility last month.

According to a SRSO spokesperson, Detention Deputy Sgt. Ovando Vicente Blankenship was charged after a video obtained by Sheriff’s Detectives revealed Blankenship used excessive force while placing the juvenile into a cell. He then allegedly lied about the details in his incident report.

Blankenship was arrested at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges for cruelty towards a child and falsifying official documents, both third-degree felonies.

No word on the victim’s identity or status due to Florida laws on juveniles and crime.

More details to come as the case remains an active, ongoing investigation. Follow News 5 for updates.