Santa Rosa Corrections Officer arrested for beating juvenile

By Published: Updated:

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a detention deputy Wednesday after being accused of beating a juvenile at the detention facility last month.

According to a SRSO spokesperson, Detention Deputy Sgt. Ovando Vicente Blankenship was charged after a video obtained by Sheriff’s Detectives revealed Blankenship used excessive force while placing the juvenile into a cell. He then allegedly lied about the details in his incident report.

Blankenship was arrested at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges for cruelty towards a child and falsifying official documents, both third-degree felonies.

No word on the victim’s identity or status due to Florida laws on juveniles and crime.

More details to come as the case remains an active, ongoing investigation. Follow News 5 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s