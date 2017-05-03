Pit Bull Puppy Returned to Owner in Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The pit bull puppy stolen out of a woman’s backyard in Mobile has been returned to the owner, according to the sister of the victim.

The puppy theft was caught on camera on a surveillance system at the home on Dauphin Island Parkway. Sandra Wasserman says she was home in the middle of the day when a car pulled up outside her fence. A man got out, reached over the fence and snatched a pit bull puppy named Slate.

Slate was part of a litter of 9-week-old puppies.

At this time, it is unknown if the suspect who stole the puppy will face any charges.

 

