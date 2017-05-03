McGill-Toolen and Bubba Thompson prepare for Playoff Series with Auburn

Bubba Thompson is one of those unique student athletes, he’s a gifted quarterback on the gridiron and a very talented centerfielder in baseball.
Tim Becker, McGill Toolen Coach, “I truly see him being in the Major League in 3 or 4 years, he’s got so much talent.”
Bubba’s already signed with the Crimson Tide, but MLB teams are lining up in big numbers to scout him and he could be a 1st round pick in next month’s draft.
Becker. “We had a scrimmage game amongst ourselves and we probably had 25 Major League teams here at the scrimmage and that was just us, that was before we started playing games.”
Bubba Thomson, Jackets Senior, “I have played football and baseball my whole life and I decided to pick one where I have maybe a longer future in, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Jalen Tolbert is another Jacket 2-sporter, he’s taking his games, baseball and football, to South Alabama, here’s his scouting report on Bubba.
Jalen Tolbert, McGill Senior, “Speed, has a good arm, has a good bat, he can hit and hit with power, so just look at those things, look at attitude, he brings a great attitude, he cheers on his team so, it ‘s a lot of positive!”
Bubba Thompson is a humble young man who puts his team first and while he knows big things might be ahead in the MLB Draft, staying focused on a high school playoff run is tops on his list.
Bubba, “I try not to think about to it too much, trying to through the season and after the season I think me and my family are going to sit down and think about everything that is happening.”
Coach Becker, “Even with Bubba you have no idea where he is going to get drafted, but I know with us playing, and the longer we play, the more he’s going to be seen.”