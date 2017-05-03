Live Traffic Blog Wednesday

8:55: Checking your morning commute here on this Wednesday we still look good right now if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway. It’s been a smooth commute this morning and thankfully that continues. Both tunnels also look good. Mobile police on the scene of an accident involving injuries at Schillinger Road North there at Foxfire Drive. Make way for emergency vehicles there. Also a fender bender causing a little delay there Cottage Hill and Hillcrest. Beyond that we’re looking good coming down I-65 and no problems right now at the I-10 / I-65 interchange

7:56: If your Wednesday morning schedule takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes, we’re looking good right now on the Bayway and Causeway. Accident and delay free right now with no issues on the Eastern Shore and running smoothly through both tunnels as well. In Mobile the earlier accident on Airport Boulevard in front of Publix has been cleared so no more delay there headed towards University. The last few moments got reports of two accidents a fender bender Schillinger and Ziegler and another one with injuries schillinger Road North at Foxfire Drive

7:25 Updating your Wednesday morning commute we can’t in you to look good on both the Bayway and Causeway traffic volume has picked up in the westbound Lanes but nothing out of the ordinary. Both tunnels continue to roll along smoothly. A new accident has been reported in the last few moments there at Dauphin at Ann Street. Just getting that report in the last couple seconds. Also an earlier accident still being worked on Airport Boulevard just west of University in front of Publix. That one involves injuries. Beyond that no problems coming down I-65 but we see traffic volume pretty heavy there on Moffett Road from University to Forest Hill Drive.

6:54- If your Wednesday morning schedule takes you out on the Bayway or Causeaway over the next few minutes, good news, things are rolling along smoothly with no problems or delays. Through both tunnels we’re looking good as well and no problems right now through Baldwin County. A new accident occurred Airport Boulevard just west of University in front of the Publix. Apparently, it’s an accident that involved injuries with airbag deployment so make sure you use some caution and be careful coming that way. Other than that no other accidents according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol. We’re looking good coming down I-65

6:34 a.m.- As you were waking up and planning your day and getting ready to get out on the roadways I’ve got good news, the roadways look good! We’re accident and delay free right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway. No problems through either the Bankhead or George Wallace tunnel. In Mobile, we’re accident-free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol no problems there. Through Baldwin County also running smoothly so it’s a good-looking start for your Wednesday morning commute.