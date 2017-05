It was a good day in Hollingers Island. That’s where I spoke to the 3rd grade at Hollingers Island Elementary. We did science! Clouds and tornadoes were a hot topic for these young people who have been studying weather.

I had help from Bryce, Braden, Alexis, Jonah, and Christopher. They all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval”, as does Ms. Unroe, as well as the other 3rd grade teachers.