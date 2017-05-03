Former Federal Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Bribery in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A former federal corrections officer has pleaded guilty to bribery.

Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain, in a news release, says 26-year-old Julius Pearson entered the plea Tuesday before senior U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour.

An investigation revealed that Pearson was paid about $10,000 by inmates and others for delivering tobacco to inmates at the Federal Prison in Yazoo County, where he worked as a corrections officer.

Pearson, of Madison County, Mississippi, will be sentenced Aug. 15. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

