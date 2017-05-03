FDC: Escaped Century prison inmate recaptured

Update, 4:31 p.m. — The Florida Department of Corrections reports that Richard Ethridge was found by a Florida Department of Corrections K-9 Team and taken into custody by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

CENTURY, FL (WKRG) — Local authorities are searching for a Century prison inmate that walked off his community work detail without permission.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Richard Ethridge, 31, went missing around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

FDC immediately alerted multiple law enforcement agencies, including Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office, Atmore Police Department, Milton Police Department and Flomaton Police Department.

Ethridge is described as a white man that’s 5’9″ tall and weighing 165 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his back, neck and arms.

Ethridge has been serving time for multiple theft and burglary charges from Marion County.

Anyone with information should notify their local law enforcement agency or call the Florida Department of Corrections at (850) 922-6867.

More details to come as News 5 learns more about this developing story.