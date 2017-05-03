Death Investigation on North Ann Street

Mobile Police are investigating a death in the 100 block of North Ann Street.

According to the investigators, Mobile Police Dispatch got a call about a dead body at approximately 9:25 pm Wednesday night. When officers arrived, medical crews were already on the scene, attempting to recusitate the man. Those efforts were not succesful and the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives were then called in to investigate. Mobile Police Department PIO Donald Wallace says no one else was inside the home when crews arrived tonight.

