Caught on Camera: Fiery Plane Crash Onto Busy Street

(KIRO) – There were no injuries after a small plane crashed in Mukilteo, Washington on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway. Video from witness Guanting Li, who was in his car when the crash happened, shows the moments the plane crashed onto the street. Plane fuel and fire rained down on the road and cars. It clipped power lines, then the traffic light at Mukilteo Speedway, and then hit at least five cars as it barreled down Harbour Pointe Boulevard. Then, a ball of flames erupted when the plane crashed. The pilot and passenger were able to get out and were not hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration told KIRO 7 the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA32. It crashed immediately after taking off from Runway 16R at nearby Paine Field. The pilot said he started started losing power and couldn’t restart the engine. As he began to go down, he saw that Harbour Pointe Boulevard was clear and open, and steered that direction.

