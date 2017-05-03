Caught on Camera: Chunchula Homeowner Looking For Accused Burglar

Chunchula, AL (WKRG)

Delana Mears Casler says this is the second time this year her home on John Kelly Road has been burglarized. She’s been posting this edited home security video on social media. The date and time listed in the video are incorrect. Casler says this incident actually happened Tuesday morning Sometime between 9:25 and 9:50. Casler says this time the thief took a TV, gun and video game system.

Casler says she’s reported the incident to the MCSO and they are investigating. She says she doesn’t know who this person is and doesn’t know if it’s the same person who burglarized her home a few months ago. Casler said that burglary prompted her family to get the home security system in the first place. We’ve posted her edited video above. Below We’ve embedded the full unedited video she posted to YouTube.

News 5’s Chad Petri will be talking with her later this morning and bring us an update.