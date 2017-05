Satsuma, AL (WKRG) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash on northbound I-65 in Mobile County. The Satsuma Fire Department tweeted information on the crash, which involved several vehicles just south of Exit 19. The accident scene is said to stretch over almost a mile of interstate.

Multiple vehicle accident just south of Exit 19 has NB I-65 traffic diverted at exit 15. Please use caution. The… https://t.co/5x73beEdIA — Satsuma Fire Rescue (@Satsuma_Fire) May 4, 2017

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area at all costs.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We will have more in a live report on News 5 at 10pm.