BREAKING: Sailboat Capsizes Near Dauphin Island Bridge, Coast Guard Rescues Four Passengers

DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL (WKRG) — The Coast Guard has rescued four people after a sailboat capsized in the waters near the Dauphin Island Bridge Wednesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, an 18-foot sailboat overturned around 11:43am, sending four people into the water. The Coast Guard Station at Dauphin Island launched two vessels and rescued all persons in the water roughly 15 minutes later.

There were no injuries in the incident and all four passengers on the sunken boat were taken back to the Coast Guard Station at Dauphin Island.

No word on what caused the boat to capsize. News 5 is told all the passengers were wearing life vests when the boat capsized.

The rescue boats launched by the Coast Guard were a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew.