BREAKING: Parents Arrested for Death of Infant After Baby Tests Positive for Meth

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A Mobile couple has been arrested and charged in the death of their infant child after the baby tested positive for meth.

Tracy Lane Howell and William Allen Knight are the parents charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child for the death of their 6-month-old child in February. The charge is a class C felony.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the autopsy of the baby has revealed that methamphetamine and amphetamine were in the infant’s urine. The parents, Howell and Knight, also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Howell and Knight told deputies the baby died from “co-sleeping,” or the practice of sleeping with an infant that results in death due to suffocation.

The mugshots in this story are from previous arrests for both Howell and Knight.

The infant was diagnosed with pneumonia at some point around the time of the child’s death. It’s unclear what role the illness played in the baby’s death at this time.

Howell and Knight have a three-year-old daughter that was removed from the home and put in the custody of a family member.

“Our Detectives did a great job with this investigation and provided evidence to DHR so that we could remove and protect their 3 year old daughter who was also living in the home”, says Sheriff Sam Cochran. “This may also save the lives of the parents as well if they will seek the help that is available to them”.

News 5 is awaiting a perp walk outside the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.