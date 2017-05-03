Bacteria in Dog River Results in Swim Advisory

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department has issued a swim advisory due to poor water quality.

The advisory is for Dog River near the Alba Fishing & Hunting Club and on Fowl River near Highway 193. It was issued after the water sample showed higher levels than what was acceptable.

The Mobile Health Department says swimming in these areas may lead to an increased risk of illness.

Samples are taken once or twice a week at sites most highly used by the public. Other sites are sampled biweekly.

In the press release by Mobile County Health Department, “Bacterial concentrations in recreational waters can increase during and immediately following rainstorms because of overflowing sewage collection and treatment facilities, stormwater runoff and malfunctioning septic systems.”

They will lift the advisory once bacteria levels fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s guidelines.