Sheriff’s Office: Thieves Force Way Into Pharmacy

By and Published:

SEMMES, AL (WKRG) Surveillance footage captures two people breaking into a local pharmacy.

The video comes from a Walgreen’s at the intersection of Moffett Rd and Wulf Rd in Semmes. Investigators say the suspects pried open the main entrance doors, then made their way to the back pharmacy gate.

According to investigators, the pair stole prescription pills and cough syrup.  A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says deputies pulled in behind the suspects and a short chase followed. Investigators say the suspects bailed out of their vehicle and ran away.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

 

