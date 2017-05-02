Mobile Woman Who Buried Baby in Yard Finds Trouble Again

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ashley Wilkins is back in Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday morning following a weekend incident that may result in the 32-year-old being sent to prison. According to court documents, Wilkins was heavily intoxicated and assaulted her sister at the Grand Hotel on Sunday. In the motion to revoke her probation District Attorneys office says that Fairhope Police officers were called to the Grand Hotel on Sunday and found Wilkins to be “heavily intoxicated” and her sister, Melissa Wilkins, with a busted lip. Officers also reported that the room was in disarray and there was blood on a bed sheet.

According to court documents, Wilkins was heavily intoxicated and assaulted her sister at the Grand Hotel on Sunday in Point Clear, Ala. In the motion to revoke her probation District Attorneys office says that Fairhope Police officers were called to the Grand Hotel on Sunday and found Wilkins to be “heavily intoxicated” and her sister, Melissa Wilkins, with a busted lip. Officers also reported that the room was in disarray and there was blood on a bed sheet.

In the motion to revoke her probation, the District Attorney’s office says that Fairhope Police officers were called to the Grand Hotel and found Wilkins to be “heavily intoxicated” and her sister, Melissa Wilkins, with a busted lip. Officers also reported that the room was in disarray and there was blood on a bed sheet.

Wilkins was convicted on Sept. 28, 2016, of Abuse of a Corpse for burying her stillborn child in her Lanfair neighborhood home’s backyard. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but given 3 years of formal probation and jail diversion through the Community Corrections Center. As part of her probation, she was required to obey all State and Local Laws and to refrain from the use of drugs or alcohol. Prosecutors state in the motion that following the Sunday incident, Wilkins tested positive for alcohol when tested at the Community Corrections Center in Mobile. At the time the motion was filed Melissa Wilkins had yet to sign the assault complaint against her sister, the document states.

Prosecutors state in the motion that following the Sunday incident, Wilkins tested positive for alcohol when tested at the Community Corrections Center in Mobile. At the time the motion was filed, Melissa Wilkins had yet to sign the assault complaint against her sister, the document states.

If found guilty of violating the terms of her probation, Wilkins could be sent to state prison to begin serving her sentence. A hearing is set for May 18th, 2017 before Judge Lockett on the motion.