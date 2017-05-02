Mobile Red Cross Holding Grand Opening Next Thursday

Related Coverage Mobile Red Cross Moving Major Services Under One Roof

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The Mobile chapter of the American Red Cross is closer to opening its new consolidated facility on Sage Avenue. Over the past few months, they’ve been renovating their relatively new building on Sage Avenue. They’ve been making room for blood services, which has been located in Demotropolis Road since 2003. Director Mike Brown says this move will allow them to have all Red Cross services under one roof and save money in the long run.

“When you have separate locations, the right-hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing, and you have multiple communications and it’s confusing, it can be confusing,” said Executive Director of the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross Mike Brown.

It will be the first time these services have been under one roof since 2003. Renovations will continue until next month. They hope to wrap up all this work by April and move blood services in by May. Brown said the money they save by moving out of the current location at Demetropolis will pay for these renovations in 2-3 years. The building is a large, eye-catching place that was a gift from the Kuwaiti government.

“When we were working on Hurricane Katrina out of that building [downtown on Broad Street] it was inadequate, we did a great job providing services, and the Kuwaiti government acknowledged it and that’s why they donated this building,” said Brown. They installed a wall in the storage area to keep the area for supplies and blood climate controlled. Emergency operations have been moved to the second floor. The new renovations also include what will be the state’s largest immunohematology reference lab. That’s a lab that tests donor and patient blood.

The Grand Opening is Thursday evening, May 18th, 2017, from 5 – 6:30.