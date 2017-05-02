Live Traffic Blog

By Published:

6:34- As you woke up on Monday, we had showers and thunderstorms and really nasty weather conditions… it’s not even close to that this morning.  It is a beautiful start to begin your Tuesday.  We’re accident and delay free on the Bayway and Causeway. No weather issues. We’re moving along nicely through the tunnels and no issues coming down I-65 as well.  Mobile Police on the scene of one accident it’s on Johnson Road between Cowart Road and Reed Lane. It’s just a fender bender.  No problems at I-10 and I-65 and Highway Patrol working no issues to begin your morning commute.

