Juvenile Arrested for Threatening to ‘Shoot Up the School’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a juvenile Monday for making terrorist threats against a middle school in Mobile county.

According to a release from Mobile Police, officers were called to Scarborough Middle School after someone called the school and said, “he was coming to shoot up the school.”

After the school went into lockdown, officers swept the school and found nothing. Investigators were called into the case and later arrested a male juvenile.

The juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center after his arrest. His identity will remain unknown and it is also unknown whether he was a student at the school.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the school on Phillips Lane in Mobile.