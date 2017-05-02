Historically Short Federal Red Snapper Season Announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After months of debate on the Gulf Coast and Capitol Hill, the federal red snapper season for 2017 will be a total of three days, according to Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne.

According to Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, the season will open June 1 and will remain open until June 3.

The season for charter boats will be slightly longer. The charter-for-hire season will open the same day (June 1) and remain open for 49 days.

The official announcement will come from the Marine Fisheries division at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Sen. Shelby issued the following statement to News Five after the announcement, “I am deeply troubled and disappointed with NOAA’s decision to considerably shorten the federal recreational fishing season for red snapper in the Gulf. NOAA’s announcement today is unacceptable.

Rep. Byrne tweeted after the announcement:

It has become crystal clear the federal government has no clue what they are doing when it comes to #RedSnapper. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) May 2, 2017

My office has learned that this year's #RedSnapper season for recreational fishermen will be only three days. That's absolutely ridiculous! — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) May 2, 2017

The historically low season for 2017 comes one year after the season was a total of nine days.

However, several states are giving their citizens another option when it comes to red snapper fishing. States decided to open their waters, which go nine nautical miles from shore, for additional days.

In Alabama, state waters will open Friday, May 26 and remain open until July 31. In Florida, the state waters will open one day later than Alabama and will remain open for 78 days.

Wildlife officials want to remind fishermen that they are required to report their catch to the Snapper Check program.