Grand Bay Family Looking For Help After Fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family in Grand Bay is picking up the pieces following a trailer fire that gutted their home. Now they’re trying to put their lives back together.

The pictures below show all that’s left of the trailer on Potter Tract Road where Crystal Reynolds lived with her boyfriend, cousin, and grandmother.

“If you have a roof over your head, be thankful for it because it can be gone in the blink of an eye,” said Reynold choking back tears. The Grand Bay fire department says an unattended candle started a fire the night of April 17th that was too quick to contain and the four escaped unharmed but losing everything. Crystal says everyone lost their phones in an instant and they couldn’t immediately call for help.

Crystal says everyone lost their phones in an instant and they could not immediately call for help. “So I was going barefoot from one end of the trailer to another screaming and hollering and crying somebody please help, somebody please call 911,” said Reynolds.

Now, she is looking for help online in the form of a Gofundme page. As hard as this is for her, she says it’s hard to watch her grandmother go through the same thing.

“I mean it’s the last thing my grandma had,” said Reynolds holding back tears. “She lost her husband of almost 54 years [last year] and before that, she was a breast cancer survivor.”