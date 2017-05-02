Fight Caught on Camera Leads to Lockdown at Murphy High

A violent brawl caught on camera at Murphy High in Mobile led to a lockdown at the school Tuesday. Not much information about the situation has been released, but a viewer shared video of the fight with News 5. What we have confirmed is four adults, one parent and his 3 friends went on campus for a meeting and wound up starting a fight with a student. The school was put on lockdown out of precaution. It’s unclear who, if anyone was arrested. The video appears to show mostly students involved in the hallway melee, rather than adults. But it is difficult to tell for sure.

News 5 will continue to investigate and update details as we get them.