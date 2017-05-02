Detroit Police: Child in Critical Condition After Shots Fired Into Home

DETROIT, MI (CNN) — Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left a child in critical condition.

According to authorities, a 7-year-old girl was sleeping inside a home when the shooting started. Police estimate three shots were fired into the home, at least one of those bullets hitting the child. She was rushed to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

“Just prayers, that’s it,” said the girl’s grandmother. “That’s all our family wants: Prayers.”

Evidence Technicians were at the scene looking for clues. So far, no arrests have been made.