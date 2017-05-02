City to Restore World War I Monument

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- The City of Mobile is looking to revitalize a World War I monument located at Memorial Park near the cannon.

The city plans to invest nearly $19,000 of capital improvement funds to restore the historic landmark.

Dating back to 1926, the monument was designed by local architect George B. Roger.

The original plaque listed 63 names of Mobilians who died during World War I.

The city also installed an Alabama Historical Association plaque naming 53 other Mobilians who died during World War I but were not listed on the original plaque.

The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Alabama is also looking to start a capital campaign to refurbish the park with new benches, landscaping, and water features.