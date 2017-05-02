BREAKING: Coast Guard Medevacs Woman From Mobile Launched Cruise Ship

Chris Best Published:

The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a woman aboard the Carnival Fantasy, which launches from Mobile. Video from the guard shows rescue crews dropping from a chopper to board the ship. They responded to a call of a 53-year-old woman suffering stroke-like symptoms Tuesday. The ship was about 40 nautical miles off of Southwest Pass, Louisiana when the rescue happened Tuesday morning.

A crew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter headed to the ship as well as a crew based out  of the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile. Rescuers took the woman to a Louisiana hospital where she’s in stable condition.

 

 

 

