BREAKING: Car Flips After Running From Prichard Police

Prichard Police, rescue crews, and Alabama Power are all on the scene of a car accident in Prichard tonight. According to Prichard City Spokesperson Melanie Baldwin, police officers tried to stop the vehicle tonight, but the driver took off and led them on a chase. That ended when the car went airborne and slammed into a power pole on College Street near Percy and Garrison.

One person inside the car was trapped for some time. Another individual requested to go to the hospital.

Baldwin says power crews responded because of a live wire in a tree.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll have more in a live report on News 5 at 10 pm.