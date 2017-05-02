Amber Alert Issued for Florida Girl

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Alexandria Green, last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, Florida. She was last seen wearing dark colored shorts possibly black or blue in color, an orange t-shirt with the wording “Mac and Cheese”, and flip flops.The child may be in the company of Alan Green and Mechealine Mazakis. Alan has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest. They may be traveling in a 2014, blue Scion Xb, Florida tag number AMLC10. #FLAMBER.

Alexandra is 5 years old, 3’11” with brown hair and hazel eyes.