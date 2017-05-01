WATCH: Jewelry Store Burglars Dodge Gunfire From Store Owner

The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspects were wearing black masks and hoodies. The videos showed two suspects breaking in the door and entering; one to the left and one to the right. They break the display cases using a hammer and the other with a crowbar. While they begin to take jewelry out of the cases the victim comes around the corner firing an unknown amount of shots.

As one subject exits the store, he drops or throws the pillowcase with the items he attempted to steal to the left of the door. You can hear him say something as he exits. He is then seen hobbling as he runs away and falls again in the parking lot. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or not.

The suspects are described as two white males, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. One may have sustained an injury from the incident and could be limping. If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.