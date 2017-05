One of two inmates who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center last week has been recaptured.

Bobby Lee Taylor is back in state custody. Taylor was found at a residence in Deatsville, a city north of Montgomery, Monday afternoon. A tip led to his capture.

A second inmate, Ryan Edward Wilson, who also escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center last week is still at large.

If you know where Wilson is please call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.