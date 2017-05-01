Tennis Apprentice Helps Players Go From Beginner To Big League

From beginners to players who want to come back to the sport, the Mobile Tennis Center’s Apprentice Program launched tonight with courts 1 thru 4 full of enthusiasm.

Lee McAnally, Tennis Apprentice, “I think it would just be fun to be on a team and playing.”

Walt Listuon, Tennis professional, ” We have a lot of new tennis players here, it’s called a tennis apprentice program, sponsored by the USTA, we’re trying to get players out who have never played before, or very little and get them into league play.”

Chelesa Greer, Tennis Apprentice, “I have never played on a team, just lessons, so I’d like to be able to keep thinking while I’m playing, keeping score and just keep moving with the game and know what I am doing.”

The tennis pros are changing protocol, it’s no longer technique first, learn to hit the ball over the net and the rest will come,

Listuon: “You put them out on the court to play and they say, this isn’t anything like I learned, so they get frustrated and quit. Now we have reversed that, just teach them how to rally first, they’re having fun because they can hit the ball over the net and learn technique later”

Motivate yourself, get out of the house, and take the court before you know it you’ll be ready for league play in USTA.

Amy Kendall, Tennis Apprentice: “My daughter started playing tennis for her high school and I was going watching her, I realized how much I missed it, I was playing 20 years ago in Houston and I just wanted to get back in it.”

Listuon: “Its fantastic that we have this many people out here, we have 25 or 26 people here, that is tremendous, if half of these people go out and play in a league, that’s good!”