Teen Enters Plea In Monterey St. Shooting

WKRG Staff Published:

One of six teenagers charged in a shooting on Monterey Street in Midtown Mobile back in 2015 has entered a blind plea to Attempted Murder. In consideration of that plea, the state dropped two charges against Michael Williams, Robbery 1st and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened in June 2015 at the intersection of Monterey and Dauphin Streets. The victim was shot in the face while sitting at a red light. She lost an eye because of the shooting.

Williams is set to be sentenced on July 19 before Judge Sarah Stewart.

