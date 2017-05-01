Rain Totals Make a Wet End to April

With the long periods of rain and downpours from thunderstorms, much of the News 5 area saw 1 to 3 inches of rain for the last day of April, and the first morning of May. Here’s a list of rain totals compiled from the University of Utah’s Mesowest website.

Note that some reports may be from weather stations that are not fully calibrated so these are not considered official data. Also note that some communities may have multiple weather stations so the highest value was entered here. The rain amount is in inches and the locations are in no particular order. There are always more reports available in areas with higher populations than in rural and lower-populated areas.

Another source of local weather data is the University of South Alabama’s Mesonet.

MOBILE CO. AL 3.1 Alabama Port 4.0 Fowl River 3.2 Downtown Mobile 4.0 News 5 2.5 Wilmer 3.2 Chunchula 3.7 Calvert 3.1 Hickory Ridge BALDWIN CO. AL 1.4 Orange Beach 1.2 Gulf Shores 2.3 Foley 1.7 Elberta 0.8 Lillian 2.9 Summerdale 2.4 Montrose 2.8 Fish River 2.2 Bromley ESCAMBIA CO. AL 2.1 Brewton CLARKE CO. AL 3.6 Grove Hill JACKSON CO. MS 3.2 Grand Bay NWR 1.2 Pascagoula 2.5 Gautier GREENE CO. MS 1.3 Leakesville FLORIDA PANHANDLE 2.5 Jay 2.1 Walnut Hill 0.8 Gulf Breeze 0.9 Tiger Point 2.4 Molino 1.3 Pensacola