Possible Weather-Related Fire at Mobile Daycare

By Published:
Possible weather related fire at daycare in Mobile.

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile firefighters are investigating a small fire at Trinity Kids Learning Center.  That’s on Pinehill Drive off Airport Boulevard in midtown Mobile.  The call came in just before 4 AM this morning.

A neighbor says he heard a noise early this morning.  He looked out his window and saw a fire on the side of the building.  That’s when he called 911.

It appears the power box on the side of the building ignited.  It’s not clear if this was related to heavy rain, lightning or not connected to the severe weather we’ve seen around Mobile this morning.  The MFRD is investigating.

A power box on the side of the building went up in flames. No major damage to the building itself according to MFRD.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s