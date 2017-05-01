Possible Weather-Related Fire at Mobile Daycare

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile firefighters are investigating a small fire at Trinity Kids Learning Center. That’s on Pinehill Drive off Airport Boulevard in midtown Mobile. The call came in just before 4 AM this morning.

A neighbor says he heard a noise early this morning. He looked out his window and saw a fire on the side of the building. That’s when he called 911.

It appears the power box on the side of the building ignited. It’s not clear if this was related to heavy rain, lightning or not connected to the severe weather we’ve seen around Mobile this morning. The MFRD is investigating.