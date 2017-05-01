Park Reveals Name Of April The Giraffe’s Calf

EW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Meet Tajiri!

That’s the name of April the Giraffe‘s newborn calf.

Animal Adventure Park made the announcement Monday morning.

Tajiri is a Swahili name for hope and confidence. It was chosen by zoo keepers Alyssa and Corey following a naming contest.

Besides the cuteness factor, April’s new baby is important for animal conservation. The giraffe population has declined by 40 percent in the last three decades, making the species vulnerable to extinction.

“Hope is something that Tajiri has not only brought you guys as a community globally now but it is a hope for giraffes. We have been able to give giraffes a voice, we’re losing giraffes at an incredibly fast rate and we have given this species a hope,” Alyssa said. “We are confident that we can move into the future where we have giraffes.”

The 15-year-old mommy giraffe, the viral video star from Animal Adventure Park, gave birth April 15 at the privately owned zoo in Harpursville, New York.

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park’s YouTube streaming of the event.