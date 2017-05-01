One dead, several injured in University of Texas campus stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.
Austin police say they’re assisting university police at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person died and three more were injured.
UT police say one person is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus. Police say the person they apprehended stabbed two people and assaulted one other.
A KXAN intern says authorities have evacuated Gregory Gym aas of 2:10 p.m. Students say McCombs School of Business is on lockdown.
