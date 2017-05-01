One dead, several injured in University of Texas campus stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Austin police say they’re assisting university police at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person died and three more were injured.

UT police say one person is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus. Police say the person they apprehended stabbed two people and assaulted one other.

A KXAN intern says authorities have evacuated Gregory Gym aas of 2:10 p.m. Students say McCombs School of Business is on lockdown.

Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin stabbing. (KXAN Photo/Alexa Larsen) Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin stabbing. (KXAN Photo/Alexa Larsen) Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus. (Courtesy: Lewis Bichkoff) Person injured in stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus. (KXAN/Alexa Larsen) Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus on May 1, 2017. (Jamie Song) Austin and UT police say one suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing on the University of Texas Campus. Austin and UT police say one suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing on the University of Texas Campus. Medics tend to UT stabbing victim following multiple stabbing on campus Monday.