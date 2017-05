Sunday’s heavy rain is responsible for 5,607 gallons of sanitary sewage to spill in Prichard.

The Mobile County Health Department warns folks who fish in Gum Tree Branch to take extra precaution: thoroughly cook all seafood and wash your hands well when handling food.

Prichard Water Works & Sewer listed the affected areas:

823 College St. 1350 gallons

211 Patricia St. 1440 gallons

705 Sample 1350 gallons

830 Strauss St. 1467 gallons