Man faces DUI charges after hitting 8 servicemen in Perdido Key

Related Coverage Perdido Key crash leaves eight Hospitalized

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old man was intoxicated when he crashed into eight servicemen from the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday on Perdido Key, which is near Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle. Eric Watt is charged with DUI involving serious bodily injury and officials say he may face additional charges.

Troopers said in a news release that the eight men were taken by ambulances to area hospital with various injuries. Only one, 24-year-old Jordan Lo, remained hospitalized Sunday. He was listed in critical condition.

Watt was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $40,000 bond Sunday morning. A lawyer wasn’t listed on records.

An investigation continues.