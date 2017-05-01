Live Traffic for Your Monday Morning Commute

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) —

6:54 a.m. It’s been a pretty smooth commute crossing the Bayway and Causeway without any problems or delays and through both tunnels as well. Of course with the showers and thunderstorms we had overnight some areas without power including West Mobile, Saraland and Bayou La Batre. So if you drive to those areas expect to see plenty of four way stops where the intersections are out of power. Be sure to treat it that way. Might want to leave a little early if you live in those areas as well. Accidents; Mobile police on the scene of a couple fender-benders including Cody and Grelot and Howells Ferry at Eunice drive

6:34 a.m. A weather alert Day means a traffic aware morning as you get up and about here on this Monday of course with the showers and thunderstorms we’ve seen through the evening and start of this morning. some areas where we’ve got some power outages through Mobile. At the intersections of Shelton Beach Road at Scarborough Springhill at Stanton Road we’ve seen some trees downs in those areas where they are blocking the intersection. An at Cody Road South and Grelot Road that involves injuries. Especially through the rural areas where people have not had a chance to drive through there’s a possibility of tree branches are trees down to use extra caution and if you come up on an intersection where the traffic light is out be sure to treat that as a four-way stop.