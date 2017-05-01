Kelly Ripa To Announce Her New ‘Live!’ Co-Host

UPDATE 8:15AM:
Kelly Ripa has settled on Ryan Seacrest as the new permanent co-host of her syndicated daily morning show, which as of today is renamed “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
Kelly Ripa teased the announcement of her new Live! permanent co-host on Monday, with a slightly cryptic Twitter post over the weekend.
In the short video shared with her followers on Sunday, Ripa sips from a Live with Kelly mug with a question mark on it. “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me,” she says.
“We’re going to need a bigger mug,” Ripa captioned the video, adding several clues in the form of hashtags: “#TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost.”
The 46-year-old talk show host has been anchoring Live! solo since the shocking early departure of Michael Strahan in May 2016. Since then, there have been a slew of guest co-hosts, including Michael Buble, Jerry O’Connell and even Christian Slater.