Former Mobile County Deputy Arrested on Drug Charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A former Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on several charges after an indictment from a Mobile County grand jury.

27-year-old Christopher Parsons was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Monday morning and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Parsons was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office in early March after he was caught by fellow deputies buying the illegal drugs on March 7, 2016.

However, Parsons was never taken into custody and was not formally arrested until 55 days later.

Parsons had been a member of the Sheriff’s Office since 2011 having served first as a corrections officer and later becoming a deputy in 2014.