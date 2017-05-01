Eglin AFB Engineer Charged with Sexual Battery of 6-Year-Old Girl

A Destin man is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. He is 57-year-old Dale Alan Julio. According to the arrest report by The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is only 6 years old. Her mother got suspicious after returning home from lunch and questioned Julio. She says he tried to bribe her, telling her that he leave the residence and pay her mortgage if she would not report the incident to the police. According to the report, Julio is employed as an engineer at Eglin AFB and stated to the mother he was concerned about losing his security clearance and going to jail.

Investigators say a similar incident happened once before at another residence.