Dawes Intermediate Teacher in “Final Four” For Alabama

WKRG Staff Published:

A Mobile County teacher has been named to the “Final Four” of the State Teacher of the Year Competition. Chasity Collier teaches fifth grade at Dawes Intermediate in West Mobile. According to Mobile County Public Schools, Collier is also a state finalist for the Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics and Science. She also helped Dawes Intermediate receive a Lighthouse Blue Ribbon.

Collier has been an AMSTI Specialist and a coach for the State of Alabama.

The other finalists are:

  • Charlotte D. Hartley, Montana Street Magnet School- Dothan City School System
  • Emily S. Sassano, Benjamin Russell High School- Alexander City School System
  • Robert Paul McEwan, Hoover High School- Hoover City School System.

The new state teacher of the year will be announced May 10.

 

