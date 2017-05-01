Crash Between Oil Tanker and Car Cause Massive Fire in Ohio

A wrong-way driver of a car crashed head-on into a tanker truck carrying gasoline, Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said.

The crash resulted in a massive fire that shut down both directions of Interstate 75 in Dayton and left at least one person dead, police said.

The interstate was shut down in both directions for several hours.

The Dayton Police Department confirmed the fiery crash involving a car and tanker truck is fatal.

The Montgomery County Coroners Office is on the scene after at least one person was killed.

The large fire that resulted in the gasoline tanker truck burned for hours. Smoke could be seen for miles.

There were reports of smoke filling the sewer system in McPherson Town, where thick black smoke.