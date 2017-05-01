Congressman Bradley Byrne Will Not Enter U.S. Senate Special Election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-AL) tells News Five that he will not enter the special election for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate Seat.

The seat became available after Jeff Sessions was appointed to Attorney General by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Byrne sent the following statement to News Five:

I have decided that I will not be a candidate in the upcoming special election for the United States Senate. At this time, I believe it is best for me to remain in the House of Representatives to focus on important priorities like protecting the Littoral Combat Ship program, reducing federal spending, building the I-10 Bridge over the Mobile River, taking better care of our veterans, and bringing our labor laws into the 21st Century. “The people of Alabama will have the opportunity to pick their next Senator, and I encourage everyone to stay engaged as the election moves forward.”

The race for U.S. Senate currently has four candidates on the Republican side that have announced they are running including incumbent Luther Strange, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, state representative Ed Henry, and Dr. Randy Brinson of the Christian Coalition.

Ron Crumpton is the lone democrat that announced his candidacy.