WEATHER ALERT: Reported power outages and multiple trees down in the area

Mobile Traffic’s twitter page is tweeting dozens of reports of trees down, power lines down or blown transformers all across the area.

That means a lot of signals are out or malfunctioning according to the twitter page.

So far almost 20-thousand people are without power in Mobile, County

Below are list of powerlines down or outages reported in the area, we will continue to update this list as more reports are available.

Tree and power lines down Woodley Rd at Leruth just North of Moffett Rd

Power is out on Sollie Rd

Tree down on power lines Hall Rd at Burnham Rd

Tree down in roadway E 65 Svc Rd between Dauphin and Old Shell

Tree down on McBride Cir in Axis.

Scattered debris on roadway in the area of 43 near Creax Rd

Signals out Cottage Hill at Cody

Power is out on Timberly Rd S

Tree down in roadway Tuthill at Springhill

Lines down Tuthill at Ansley

No power in Celeste road

Power outage at tillmans corner

Tree down in roadway Henry Davis Rd near Celeste Rd. A vehicle also struck the tree.

Pole leaning and low-hanging lines Dauphin St at Florida St